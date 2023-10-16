Young talent Darcy Melksham has opted to put his Ovens and Murray career on hold for at least 12-months to sign with CDHBU.
The 21-year-old's arrival is a boost to the Power who have identified the injection of youth to complement their experienced campaigners as a recruiting priority in a bid to establish themselves as a finals force.
Coach Kyle Docherty was thrilled to add Melksham to the club's growing list of recruits since losing in the opening week of the finals series.
"Darcy is a Corowa kid who I played alongside at John Foord Oval two years ago, so I know what he is capable of," Docherty said.
"He is still quite young and is only 21, so I don't want to put any additional pressure on him but just want Darcy to enjoy his football.
"He has got some close mates at our club and I'm absolutely stoked to be able to sign Darcy.
"We have identified a bit of leg speed on the outside as something we probably lacked this year.
"So Darcy ticks that box, has great skills and is really clean with his hands, especially below the knees.
"He is a talented kid who has spent some time with the Murray Bushrangers and has the benefit of some O&M experience.
"Darcy always gives 110 percent and tries to get the most out of himself.
"So we can't wait to see him running around in a Power jumper next year."
The Power have also recently signed former junior Jordan Lavis alongside Nathan Morris who is the younger brother of rugged defender Brendan.
Former skipper Russell Anderson also recently recommitted for next season after playing a few reserves matches this year.
Melksham has almost 50-matches of O&M experience under his belt and was good enough to play eight senior matches with league heavyweight Wangaratta this season under Ben Reid.
He was looking forward to being reunited with several former Corowa-Rutherglen teammates at the Power including Deaken Clancy, Ryan Beveridge, Ethan Hanrahan and Matt Bush.
"I guess I was at the crossroads a bit with my footy and I just feel taking a step back and playing alongside some close mates at the lower standard for at least a season could be the best way forward," Melksham said.
"I felt I learnt a lot playing under Ben Reid this season but obviously Wangaratta is a powerhouse and one of the hardest sides to keep a spot in.
"I played eight matches and showed glimpses of what I'm capable of but it was a bit of a steep learning curve for me at the same time.
"It probably gave me a reality check where I'm at as a footballer and highlighted where I need to improve.
"But I do feel I'm a better player for the experience.
"Hopefully I can play some decent footy with CDHBU and help them take that next step and start winning a few finals with the playing group hungry for a bit of success."
Melksham revealed he turned down an offer to be part of Corowa-Rutherglen's reset for 2024.
Docherty said Melksham didn't take much convincing about joining the merged identity.
"Because Darcy has already got so many close mates at the club, he came out to watch a few matches when he had the bye with Wangaratta and attended a few functions as well this year," Docherty said.
"So once the season was finished, Darcy sat down and had a chat with the club and it snowballed from there.
"Darcy made it clear that he wants to aspire to be the best footballer he can be.
"Personally I think a season in the Hume league can certainly be beneficial for his footy and it's certainly not a backwards step.
"Obviously he is going to get a lot more senior opportunities with us and be a key component of our midfield.
"He will get to play alongside some experienced midfielders who have played at a higher level in Rohan Heasley, Nathan Rhodes and Cal Butler in the ruck.
"Darcy can get a full season under his belt, gain a bit of confidence, have some fun with his mates and his form will take care of itself.
"So we certainly feel it's a win-win situation for both parties."
