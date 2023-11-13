Premium properties attracted plenty of interest at Border auctions on the weekend, including one in the region of almost $1 million.
Stean Nicholls Real Estate confirmed a three-bedroom home on Olive Street in Albury had sold for a higher figure than anticipated.
While unable to disclose the price, the agent said the vendors were pushing towards the $950,000 mark.
Auctioneer Jack Stean said a large crowd of up to 50 people turned out for bidding in the warm, spring sunshine.
"It sold after the auction but we are pleased with it," he said.
Another Stean Nicholls property on the market was a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house on Keane Street in East Albury where negotiations began after auction.
Mr Stean said the house was in a quiet, hidden pocket of the suburb and featured rustic textures and modern luxuries, with the property set in a natural setting.
He said the house was passed in at auction and later sold for a higher undisclosed price.
Another three-bedroom property in East Albury, on Percy Street, was passed in at $600,000 by Ray White Albury Central, following an auction before about a dozen people.
Auctioneer Brent Brooker said they were confident the property would sell.
"It's a new home in old East Albury, and a rare property," he said.
"We're happy with how it's gone. Ideally we would have sold it at auction though didn't quite get there, but the vendors are happy they're going to sell it."
Mr Brooker said higher interest rates were a bit of an unknown though didn't necessarily "stop people from buying".
