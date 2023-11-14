The Border Mail
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Walwa vet David Hall wins NT business award for Tennant Creek clinic

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
November 14 2023 - 7:00pm
Assisting a distressed lizard with its head stuck in a beer can from nearly 3000 kilometres away is all in a day's work for North East veterinarian David Hall.

