AUSSIE supergroup Australian Rock Collective (ARC) will bring a Led Zeppelin masterpiece to the stage.
ARC - Darren Middleton (Powderfinger), Mark Wilson (Jet), Davey Lane (You Am I) and Kram (Spiderbait) - will perform Led Zeppelin IV on a 12-date national tour, including Albury Entertainment Centre, in June.
ARC will perform Led Zeppelin IV in full followed by a second set playing classics and fan favourites selected from Led Zeppelin's lauded catalogue.
Hailed as one of the most innovative, successful and influential bands of modern music, their untitled fourth album commonly known as Led Zeppelin IV features the eight-minute epic Stairway to Heaven, Going to California, Black Dog and Rock and Roll.
ARC's Led Zeppelin IV marks the band's fifth national outing preceded the unanimously praised and sold-out tours paying homage to Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon (2023), Neil Young's Harvest (2022), The Beatles' Let It Be (2021) and the extended dates of their debut tour, The Beatles' Abbey Road (2019-2020).
Led Zeppelin - Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Bonham and John Paul Jones - released Led Zeppelin IV on November 8, 1971.
Produced by guitarist Jimmy Page, the album was recorded between December 1970 and February 1971 at the historic English cottage, Headley Grange.
After the band's previous album, Led Zeppelin III, received lukewarm reviews from critics they decided their fourth album would officially be untitled and would be represented instead by four symbols - one chosen by each band member - without featuring the name or any other details on the cover.
As with prior albums, most of the material was written by the band, though there was one cover song, a hard rock re-interpretation of the Memphis Minnie blues song When the Levee Break.
Led Zeppelin IV was a commercial and critical success and the band's best-selling album, shipping more than 37 million copies worldwide while critics have regularly placed it highly on lists of the greatest albums of all time.
Led Zeppelin was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995.
Tickets for the ARC tribute go on sale at noon on Thursday, November 16.
My Live Nation members can be among the first to access tickets during the pre-sale from 11am on Wednesday, November 15.
Tickets and tour info at livenation.com.au
