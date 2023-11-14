The Border Mail
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Walwa business owner, farmers call for fix of pothole-riddled roads

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
November 15 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Potholes branded as "deathtraps" are scaring visitors away from a historic Upper Murray town, hurting businesses and outraging locals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.