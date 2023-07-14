The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Parliamentary probe into the state of roads in North West announced

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated July 15 2023 - 8:21am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The announcement of a parliamentary inquiry into the condition of pothole-riddled roads in the North East has been cautiously welcomed by Murray Valley Highway residents who say "they'll believe repairs when they see them".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.