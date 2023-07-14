The announcement of a parliamentary inquiry into the condition of pothole-riddled roads in the North East has been cautiously welcomed by Murray Valley Highway residents who say "they'll believe repairs when they see them".
The first hearing of the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Regional Development, Infrastructure and Transport at Wodonga on Monday will hear evidence from several councils as part of its probe into how severe weather has impacted regional road networks.
Tallangatta pensioner Lea Russell, who travels three times a week to Wodonga for dialysis treatment, said locals had been putting up with unrepaired roads "for years".
She has even resorted to planting pot plants in the potholes in a bid to warn motorists of the dangers, particularly in wet weather when the damage can be invisible from the driver's seat of her Toyota Camry.
"I know it's been wet, but it's so bloody dangerous," she said. "I do the road three times a week because I have to go to Wodonga to get dialysis treatment - if my car gets stuffed, I can't afford to fix it and I'll be stuffed because I don't know anyone who will be able to take me.
"And it's foggy, some mornings it's really foggy and when it's raining there's water over the road and you can't see the potholes.
"So you just clunk, clunk, clunk all the way to Wodonga because there's so much water on the road and the rains coming down - you risk your life every time you travel down this highway."
Another Tallangatta resident, Julie Gardiner, said the Murray Valley Highway was a "deathtrap" and it would might take a serious injury or death to get some action from the state.
"Trying to dodge them is impossible with the risk of hitting an oncoming vehicle," Ms Gardiner said. "I, for one, value my life and my car and as a pensioner cannot afford to put replacement tyres on it."
Indi MP Helen Haines, who is a member of the committee conducting the investigation, said they are trying to understand what changes are needed to ensure roads are more resilient in the future.
"Everyone who drives on our roads understands the problems we face," she said. "Potholes are a major problem and the recent rain means many of our roads are dangerous. Every day there are more reports of damage.
"But this inquiry is about more than potholes. Everyone remembers the absolutely unbelievable situation where a sinkhole on the Gooramadda Road became a 2-metre deep ravine."
Meanwhile, Benambra MP Bill Tilley said VicRoads should pay for damage to cars caused by the current pothole epidemic.
Mr Tilley said the state of our major roads is unprecedented during his 17 years in the Victorian Parliament.
At present VicRoads has a $1580 threshold for property damage caused by its roads.
Last week Mr Tilley called on the Roads Minister to review that threshold and take immediate action on potholes and road failures across the district.
"Highways and major arterials under the guardianship of the State are failing - potholes are literally everywhere," Mr Tilley said. "The damage to vehicles has been extensive, I think these circumstances demand the threshold be reviewed perhaps even dropped for the time being.
"People are calling, emailing, sending photos - one spent $2800 on repairs, a pensioner had a $561 bill and of course doesn't get to the threshold for compensation, another person had to hire a car after theirs was left undriveable."
He said a constituent travelling the Murray Valley Highway counted more than 60 "decent sized" potholes over a 70 kilometre stretch from Tallangatta to their home.
The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Regional Development, Infrastructure and Transport's public hearing will be at Huon Hill conference room from 9.30am to 2pm on Monday.
