The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Border tyre repairers say potholes causing boom in business amid distress

TH
By Ted Howes
July 19 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the many buckled rims tyre dealer Shane Richardson has dealt with in past months. Picture supplied
One of the many buckled rims tyre dealer Shane Richardson has dealt with in past months. Picture supplied

It was Murphy's Law in action for Mount Beauty man Peter Panozzo who embarked on a road trip to Melbourne on Monday morning and arrived several pothole bangs, two tyre dealers and 12 hours later.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.