Member for Farrer Sussan Ley's seat has been challenged by a former member of the NSW Liberal Party executive in a move that has sent shock waves through the party.
Nominations for Liberal-held NSW seats closed at 5pm on Monday with Jean Haynes putting her hand up for the seat.
It has been reported the challenger to the deputy Liberal Party leader made the decision to nominate for Farrer "after much reflection" and resigned from the Liberty Party executive to enable her to do so. It was also reported that the Farrer FEC has moved to expel Ms Haynes from the party.
It is not the first time Ms Ley has come under attack from members of her own party. In March, a NSW parliamentary inquiry was told Ms Ley was the target of a branch-stacking operation in 2020 allegedly organised by party powerbroker Christian Ellis who sought her seat.
Shirlee Burge, an Edward River councillor and Liberal Party member based in Deniliquin, told the inquiry she met Mr Ellis in late 2020 or early 2021 after branch members complained about an "unusual influx" in new members.
The local branch had jumped in size from 11 members to 45 since 2019 and the then-dominant Ellis faction was calling for the expulsion of seven "hardworking, hearty, loyal" members, she said.
A spokesman for Ms Ley said that under party rules "we are not going to comment on internal party matters".
"A member of the Liberal Party can nominate for preselection if they do so consistent within the organisation's rules," the spokesman said.
"In addition to Sussan's role as Member for Farrer, her focus as deputy leader is tackling the Albanese government over its failure to effectively deal with the cost-of-living crisis."
Albury MP Justin Clancy said it was important to be respectful of the nomination process.
"This is part and parcel of the nomination process, but at the same time I certainly acknowledge the importance of Sussan's role as deputy leader of the Liberal Party," Mr Clancy said.
"Sussan has a really important role to play alongside Peter Dutton in moving the Liberal Party forward, so I certainly support Sussan as she takes the Liberal Party forward.
"I think this is really important as part of the nomination process, there's an opportunity for people to put their hand up and we need to be very respectful of that."
