Your say: When it comes to applying rules, it's not always black and white

THE subject of applying strict heritage colour rules and occupant application procedures to the exterior of commercial buildings, particularly in the heart of of a major regional city is likely to reduce the city's attractiveness to businesses setting up in Dean Street, Albury. Albury has been a successful growth story for 50 years and has not needed picky, minority, activist voices seeking to put their identity stamp on every business seeking to employ locals, grow their businesses and contribute to the economy. The business community needs to pull council into line before it's too late. Imagine council telling Supercheap, Good Guys, Repco, Coles and, for that matter, Priceline what colour they can display on their shop exterior if they wish to set up in the city. Council may respond to my criticism by saying "we will treat each situation as it arises". Sorry, business doesn't work like that. Corporate property development managers are a close knit group, once word gets out that a certain town/city is hard to get on with, they don't even ask, they just move on to the next location of least resistance.

