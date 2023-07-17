Your say: When it comes to applying rules, it's not always black and white

WITH regard to a Dean Street pharmacy being painted pink, I recall a large public outcry in Bendigo a couple of decades ago when a hotel in central Bendigo changed to a nightclub named "Pinkies" and was painted with a similar pink to this pharmacy, with blue window frames. The building owner easily won the argument, being able to prove that in its long history, the building for many years before anyone alive could recall, the building had been painted in the same livery to which it had then been returned. It appears our forebears enjoyed colour in their lives and were not concerned by seeing brightness in their lives.
THE subject of applying strict heritage colour rules and occupant application procedures to the exterior of commercial buildings, particularly in the heart of of a major regional city is likely to reduce the city's attractiveness to businesses setting up in Dean Street, Albury. Albury has been a successful growth story for 50 years and has not needed picky, minority, activist voices seeking to put their identity stamp on every business seeking to employ locals, grow their businesses and contribute to the economy. The business community needs to pull council into line before it's too late. Imagine council telling Supercheap, Good Guys, Repco, Coles and, for that matter, Priceline what colour they can display on their shop exterior if they wish to set up in the city. Council may respond to my criticism by saying "we will treat each situation as it arises". Sorry, business doesn't work like that. Corporate property development managers are a close knit group, once word gets out that a certain town/city is hard to get on with, they don't even ask, they just move on to the next location of least resistance.
CONCERNING the Voice, I always thought that blackmail was illegal, so how does Anthony Albanese get away with it? He knows that everyone would like Indigenous people recognised in the constitution, but won't let it happen unless you vote for the voice in parliament. If that's not blackmail, I don't know what is. Is our PM above the law? When did we become a dictatorship instead of a democracy?
