The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Your say: When it comes to applying rules, it's not always black and white

By Letters to the Editor
July 18 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new-look Priceline pharmacy in Albury's Dean Street has caused a pink stink with the city council. It was formerly an Amcal pharmacy.
The new-look Priceline pharmacy in Albury's Dean Street has caused a pink stink with the city council. It was formerly an Amcal pharmacy.

Rules can't be black and white

WITH regard to a Dean Street pharmacy being painted pink, I recall a large public outcry in Bendigo a couple of decades ago when a hotel in central Bendigo changed to a nightclub named "Pinkies" and was painted with a similar pink to this pharmacy, with blue window frames. The building owner easily won the argument, being able to prove that in its long history, the building for many years before anyone alive could recall, the building had been painted in the same livery to which it had then been returned. It appears our forebears enjoyed colour in their lives and were not concerned by seeing brightness in their lives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.