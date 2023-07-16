While most Australians will be settling in on the couch as the Matildas kick-off their World Cup campaign this week, a Border rising star will be there to cheer them on live.
Murray United's Eve O'Connor is rapt she'll be in the stands at Sydney's Accor Stadium on Thursday, July 20, as Australia faces Ireland.
"They're not the best seats, but we're there so that's all that matters," she said.
"It was really hard to get tickets. Mum was on the website for ages.
"I went in April last year when they played New Zealand in Canberra and it was really cool.
"It's a really good opportunity for the Matildas to show girls that you can be amazing and play in a World Cup."
Eve's favourite player is Ellie Carpenter, who has made a miraculous comeback from an ACL injury in 2022.
Teammates Kiera Allen and Molly Spry look up to captain Sam Kerr and Mary Fowler.
"It's really good to watch them play because you can understand their skills and that can help you be a better player," Kiera said.
Molly said: "It's so good to have the World Cup here. I'm kind of bummed I didn't get tickets for a game."
"I think it will inspire a lot of people to start playing soccer and see what they can do."
Murray United technical director Brian Vanega said the World Cup would have a huge impact on the women's game across the Border and North East.
"We've already seen over the last couple of years, just in preparation for the Women's World Cup, a lot of facilities have been improved to cater for girls and women," he said.
"That allows girls to feel more comfortable playing the game and gives clubs a greater capacity to take on more girls.
"For our region, I think there's a huge interest in the game from girls, and it's only growing.
