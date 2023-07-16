A hub for restaurants, entertainment, nightlife and shopping is what the community envisages for Wodonga's Junction Place.
Development Victoria is calling for Expressions of Interest (EOI) to develop five key sites as part of the Junction Place project.
Interested developers have access to almost 50,000 square metres of land, and the EOI process is open until Monday, August 21.
Junction Place community reference group chair Susan Benedyka sees this as an opportunity to invigorate Wodonga's nightlife.
"The place needs to really function well commercially, but it's also about enlivening the space with a vibrant entertainment, food, wine and hospitality scene," she said.
"The community also wants retail that's complimentary to the central area and the main street.
"A whole experiences for all ages of the community."
Development Victoria's group head precincts, Niall Cunningham, views this endeavour as an exciting chance to shape Wodonga's future.
"We are seeking developers passionate about making a positive impact in Wodonga, one of Victoria's fastest growing cities," he said.
"The next stage is an opportunity to build on the good work already done to revitalise the heart of central Wodonga and we want developers to come forward with their best proposals to enhance the precinct."
Junction Place is Australia's "largest regional urban renewal initiative" and has the potential to effectively double the size of Wodonga's CBD, creating more than 1000 jobs.
The EOI document highlights community aspirations, including "a development that respects the heritage and character of the local area, is accessible and welcoming to people of all ages and abilities, incorporates green spaces and public areas, prioritises sustainable design principles, and provides housing options for the community".
But residents are opposed to national conglomerates dominating the space.
"A very strong community reaction occurred when the previous developer wanted a Dan Murphy's in the corner," Ms Benedyka said.
"The community said to us over and over again that this is not what they want to see.
"We want to see this as a place for all ages, we want to see that it's not just about the big box retailers. Residents want to see the place have a life and a soul that's beyond that."
More than $30 million has already been invested by the Victorian and Federal Governments along with Wodonga Council to restore and re-purpose Junction Place's historic railway station and goods shed into restaurants and cafes and delivered public spaces including the Promenade, Junction Square, Sidings Park and Richardson Park.
Ms Benedyka saw the project as an extension of an "already remarkable space".
"This project will give that heart, life and soul to Wodonga."
A Development Victoria spokesperson said it could give no further information in regards to the amount of interest they've already received until the EOI process was over.
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
