A traditional Wangaratta Rovers' name featured in front of some of the club's greatest players in the 42-point win over Myrtleford in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, July 15.
Alex Marklew kicked five goals as the proud Hawks held their annual Past Players Day, celebrating the 1993 premiership, along with the A grade netball's win from the same year in the sport's O and M debut season.
Marklew played his 100th game the previous weekend against Lavington joining his father Rick (229) and grandfather Roley (161) in the prestigious three-figure club.
"We had a really special moment pre-game where they all (premiership players) came down in the rooms and we did an introduction where all the boys got to meet them," coach Sam Murray revealed.
"For us it's the respect that we want to show to the people that make this club the place it is, footy's just a game, but you realise pretty quickly it means a lot to a lot of people, it was a really special day."
Rovers won four premierships in seven seasons from 1988 to 1994, including the 40-point win over Wodonga in 1993.
Marklew's fellow forward Tom Boyd starred with six goals, while Alex McCarthy was also terrific.
Myrtleford co-captain Ryley Sharp was the visitors' best with three goals, while teenager Ashton McPherson also impressed in an encouraging team display against a top three contender.
