Yarrawonga regained the competition lead, but Wodonga Raiders' powerhouse Cam Ellis-Yolmen stole the show with three electric goals in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, July 15.
The Pigeons ended the contest in racing to a 44-point lead at quarter-time, claiming a 21.11 (137) to 9.9 (63) home win.
Leigh Williams extended his Doug Strang Medal lead with six goals, while Nick Fothergill booted four in a stunning first half display.
Ellis-Yolmen also nailed four, including a couple where he palmed off players with huge fends.
"They were unbelievable, he kicked three genuine rippers, he was fending off blokes all day and no one could get near him," Yarrawonga captain Leigh Masters praised.
Apart from Yarrawonga's top goalkickers, on-baller Cam Wilson continued his dynamic form from last week, while Ryan Bruce and Lach Howe also featured.
Raider Nick Bracher bagged three majors, while brother Tom also impressed.
