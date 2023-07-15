The Border Mail
Yarrawonga topples Wodonga Raiders by 74 points in Ovens and Murray

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
July 15 2023 - 7:30pm
Cam Ellis-Yolmen kicked four goals in Raiders' 74-point loss.
Cam Ellis-Yolmen kicked four goals in Raiders' 74-point loss.

Yarrawonga regained the competition lead, but Wodonga Raiders' powerhouse Cam Ellis-Yolmen stole the show with three electric goals in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, July 15.

