Wodonga Raiders' boom recruit Cam Ellis-Yolmen has re-signed for 2024 in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The former AFL player has been enormously impressive both on and off the field, readily passing on his vast experience to the club's numerous youngsters.
Ellis-Yolmen battled a hamstring complaint in the opening rounds, but showed his class with a 40-disposal game in the club's maiden win of the season against Myrtleford in their last match on June 10.
He kicked two goals and had 24 contested possessions, which is extremely rare at O and M senior level.
Raiders are away to Wangaratta Rovers on Saturday, July 1.
IN THE NEWS:
More to follow.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.