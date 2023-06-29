The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Cam Ellis-Yolmen back at Wodonga Raiders for next season

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated June 29 2023 - 9:07pm, first published 8:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cam Ellis-Yolmen celebrates Wodonga Raiders' first win of the season against Myrtleford on June 10.
Cam Ellis-Yolmen celebrates Wodonga Raiders' first win of the season against Myrtleford on June 10.

Wodonga Raiders' boom recruit Cam Ellis-Yolmen has re-signed for 2024 in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.