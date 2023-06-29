A 14-year-old Benalla girl has been charged after a Hume Freeway collision that killed a Wodonga teenager.
Police said the incident in Locksley occurred about 8.30am on Wednesday, June 28, when a grey Holden Captiva collided with a truck near Alexanderson Road.
The front-seat passenger of the car, 15-year-old Montana Russell of Wodonga, died instantly.
A 12-year-old boy in the back seat sustained minor injuries, and was taken to Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital where the alleged driver was placed under police guard.
She was on Thursday charged with dangerous driving causing death and bailed to face a children's court at a later date.
The Holden Captiva was allegedly stolen near Wangaratta, about 110km north east of the crash site, on Tuesday night and was spotted driving erratically on the morning of the crash.
Officers believed the three children were friends.
Montana's mother, Melissa Russell, said her daughter had a heart of gold.
"She's leaving behind five siblings and they're all devastated," she told The Age.
"She loves her family. She'd do anything for family.
"We're devastated, still can't believe it's happening. You never think it would happen to your family until it does."
Victoria Police eastern region Superintendent Michael Layton foreshadowed on Wednesday there would be consequences for the driver.
"This is a tragic scene and high risk-taking behaviour by youths," Supt Layton told reporters.
"It's totally avoidable ... (and) it's probably every parent's worst nightmare who might be dealing with rebellious teens and young people."
The truck was in the left-hand lane of the Hume Freeway and travelling in the same direction as the car when the incident happened.
The truck driver, Clint Sneddon, 45, of Tabilk, north of Melbourne, was uninjured.
He claimed he was driving at 99kmh when the car hit his truck hard and he was jolted.
"I don't know what it is with these young kids, I don't understand what they get out of that," Mr Sneddon told Nine News.
"Look where it has got them. One is dead and (the other two) have got to suffer for the rest of their life and deal with it."
Police have urged anyone with information about the crash to contact them.
