Updated

Driver, 14, charged after Locksley collision that killed Wodonga teenager

Updated June 29 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 3:48pm
The front-seat passenger of the car, 15-year-old Montana Russell of Wodonga, died instantly.
A 14-year-old Benalla girl has been charged after a Hume Freeway collision that killed a Wodonga teenager.

