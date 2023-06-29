The Border Mail
Extra V/Line train services announced on Albury-Melbourne line

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated June 29 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 3:30pm
A government spokesman said the extra train services would be closely monitored and were in response to the huge surge in passenger numbers - more than 20 per cent - since April. Picture by Mark Jesser
Extra weekend rail services between Albury and Melbourne have been launched following a surge in passengers since cheaper fares were introduced in March which resulted in overcrowding and safety concerns.

Local News

