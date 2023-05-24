The Border Mail
Passenger calls for more reserved seats on Albury-Melbourne V/Line route

By Ted Howes
May 25 2023 - 5:00am
About 40 passengers are forced to sit on a journey between Melbourne and Albury in late December.
An Albury man who watched elderly people sitting on the floor of a train carriage while he was standing on his way home from Melbourne described his journey as a debacle and called for V/Line to allocate more reserved seating.

