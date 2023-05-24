A section of Wodonga's main street will have three service stations in the less than 700 metres after confirmation a second OTR outlet is being built in the Border city.
A Woolworths-branded Ampol petrol shop is less than 400 metres away on the corner of High and Huon streets, while Wodonga's second 7-Eleven store, which opened in December 2022, is only 250 metres further up the road.
Pacific Petroleum on Hovell Street is also less than half a kilometre from the site for the new OTR.
An estimated opening date is yet to be determined.
"OTR welcomes the issuing of a planning permit by Wodonga Council for an OTR service station development on High Street, Wodonga," an OTR spokesperson said.
"Demolition works on the site have been completed and construction is expected to begin within the next few weeks.
"The size and scope of the site will be similar to our existing West Wodonga site, with a convenience drive-through, three fuel bowsers offering six fuel-filling positions, auto car wash, two vacuum bays and on-site parking.
"Once open, we anticipate the site will employ 10 full-time and part-time local staff."
When OTR on High Street and a third 7-Eleven service station on Melbourne Road are built, Wodonga will have 16 places to refuel.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
