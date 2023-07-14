More than a dozen casual staff at Corowa's Rivalea piggery will have reduced hours in the same week a $20 million upgrade was announced for the site.
A Rivalea spokesperson told The Border Mail on Friday, July 14, "no Corowa employee has been advised they will be terminated" but confirmed changes would be made after speculation of job losses.
"Due to current market conditions and lower throughput, 15 casual employees have been advised their hours of work will be reduced," the spokesperson said.
"Rivalea is currently consulting with the affected employees and many will be offered alternative work at other Rivalea operations."
While Federation Council approval is required, plans included upgraded pig growing sheds, best practice animal handling systems, improved biosecurity to combat the risk of disease, a boost to harvesting processes and new employee amenities.
JBS estimated the work to be completed within six to 12 months and said it would add capacity at the plant, that would lead to job creation, as well as improving work conditions for staff and animal welfare.
A new truck wash is among plans to enhance biosecurity at the piggery, which JBS said it had an ongoing commitment to.
New sheds with temperature control are set to help with the management of disease, such as Japanese encephalitis virus.
Corowa's Rivalea plant employs 600 staff across five farms, a processing facility, feed milling, research and administration.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
