Upgrades to growing sheds and improvements to reduce the risk of disease are part of a $20 million investment into Corowa's piggery.
Rivalea made the announcement on Wednesday, July 12, for its Corowa plant and processing facility, which is set to enhance job security.
The investment, subject to approval from Federation Council, includes upgrading pig growing sheds, best practice animal handling systems, improving biosecurity to further reduce the risk of disease, a boost to harvesting processes, as well as refurbished employee amenities.
JBS Australia's pork division chief operating officer Edison Alvares said the investment was a testament to the company's commitment to the Corowa and Federation Council area.
"Rivalea has a proud history of being part of the Riverina area for the past 50 years. Today's announcement is proof we want to be part of this community for many years to come," he said.
"Through this $20 million investment program, we will seek to improve the productivity of our operations - which will enhance job security for people in the Corowa community.
"We look forward to continuing our constructive conversations with the Federation Council to progress the required regulatory processes to move forward with the investment plan.
"Not only is Corowa a fantastic community with great people, but the location within the region gives us access to high quality and reliable water sources, is in close proximity to grain growing regions and links to key transport routes to Sydney and Melbourne."
Federation Council mayor Pat Bourke said the investment was a sign of confidence and long-term commitment from Rivalea the region and the community.
"Rivalea is a major employer in our region, providing secure and rewarding local jobs and career opportunities for our residents and the broader community," he said.
"Federation Council encourages responsible business development and expansion and this investment makes very good business sense, especially with the main aims of employee wellbeing, animal welfare and biosecurity, being at the forefront.
"Rivalea is a significant economic contributor to our region and we look forward to seeing them continue to invest in our region, to assist in driving the long-term sustainability of our community.
Rivalea's Corowa site employs more than 600 people and consists of five farms, a processing facility, feed milling, research and administration.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
