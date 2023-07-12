The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Rivalea announces $20 million upgrade for Corowa's piggery

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated July 12 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 12:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rivalea has announced a $20 million investment for its Corowa piggery. Picture supplied
Rivalea has announced a $20 million investment for its Corowa piggery. Picture supplied

Upgrades to growing sheds and improvements to reduce the risk of disease are part of a $20 million investment into Corowa's piggery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.