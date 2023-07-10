A professor who was dismissed by the University of Adelaide for "serious misconduct" has landed a new role at Charles Sturt University on the Border.
Professor Alan Cooper, a prominent DNA researcher, confirmed to The Border Mail he has joined the Gulbali Institute of Agriculture, Water and Environment.
Professor Cooper led the South Australian university's Australian Centre for Ancient DNA (ACAD) which charted migrations of prehistoric people, before his dismissal in 2019.
In 2020 he launched a claim for unfair dismissal with the case being settled out of court.
A former ACAD staff member told Nature magazine Professor Cooper was "a remarkable researcher" but hoped CSU had plans in place to ensure his "management style was closely monitored".
Other former students of the University of Adelaide, who spoke to the magazine on condition of anonymity, said they were surprised at CSU's decision to hire Professor Cooper.
Professor Cooper told The Border Mail: "Since leaving the University of Adelaide I have had the benefit of professional counselling and management training, which has taught me an enormous amount over the past three years.
"I'm very confident that the robust systems Charles Sturt has in place will support me and my colleagues to produce great research outcomes."
A Charles Sturt University spokesperson confirmed Professor Cooper was now working at the Gulbali Institute.
"Charles Sturt University is firmly committed to ensuring a positive workplace culture through staff working collaboratively and collegially with each other," the spokesperson said.
"All academic staff at Charles Sturt University are subject to probation and supervisory requirements.
"Professor Cooper is a leading figure in the development of ancient DNA research and was involved in many important early discoveries in the field.
"He brings significant global networks and achievements to Charles Sturt University.
"The university will not comment on individual employment arrangements, consistent with its privacy obligations."
Since February 2020, Professor Cooper has been a director at Blue Sky Genetics, a genetic detection start-up which provides consultancy and contractor services for analysis and application across environmental, earth, and biological sciences.
His CV stated he has developed scientific products for application in environmental and biomedical sciences and worked with local government and commercial industries to provide "cutting-edge scientific methods and interpretation".
