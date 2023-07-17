The Border Mail
Popular coach Andrew Wilson announces that he will step down as coach of Jindera

By Brent Godde
Updated July 18 2023 - 10:18am, first published 5:56am
Andrew Wilson informed the playing group over the weekend of his decision to step down at the end of the season.

Jindera coach Andrew Wilson has announced that he will be stepping down at the end of the season after one of the longest coaching tenures in Hume league history.

