Rand-Walbundrie-Walla's Nathan Wardius makes VFL debut for GWS Giants

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 17 2023 - 6:02pm, first published 6:00pm
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla young gun Nathan Wardius is turning heads and made his VFL debut for GWS Giants on the weekend.
It proved to be a weekend of firsts for Rand-Walbundrie-Walla's Nathan Wardius.

Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

