OSBORNE has brushed off one of its main challengers with a comfortable 62-38 win away at Howlong.
The unbeaten Tigers and reigning premiers led at every break and turned a 10-goal halftime advantage into a 24-goal win.
Osborne's shooters were on target with Lou Madden going at 93 per cent, Bridie Willis at 89 per cent and Sal Hunter at 85 per cent.
Wing-attack Abbey O'Connell and centre Georgia O'Connell where named the Tigers' best.
The result was a widening of the 15-goal margin that separated the two sides in their round one encounter, and puts the onus back on Jindera and Billabong to lead the challenge against Osborne.
Jindera had a comfortable 50-24 win over Holbook while Billabong had to work harder in their 43-37 victory at home against BB Saints.
The Billabong Crows take on the Tigers next week at Osborne while Jindera have to wait four weeks before they get their second shot at their rivals.
In other games, CDHBU returned to finals contention with a 45-37 win against RWW Giants while Culcairn continued their recent good run with a 43-28 victory away at Henty.
