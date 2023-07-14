Work on the expansion of the emergency department at Albury hospital is expected to be finished by the middle of next year.
In a rare announcement on infrastructure progress on the controversial hospital revamp, health ministers on both sides of the Border on July 14 confirmed work on the ED was "at the halfway mark". The revamp of the ED is much anticipated with more than 80,000 patients projected to go through it by 2031.
Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas and her NSW counterpart Ryan Park trumpeted: "Thousands of residents across Albury-Wodonga will soon get the emergency care they need in a new world-class emergency department". The new ED is expected to deliver more emergency treatment spaces and medical facilities it is hoped will allow more patients to be seen to, and help reduce wait times.
The ministers said the $36 million expansion is "now on track to be completed by the middle of next year".
The expansion will feature 42 treatment spaces, a specialised resuscitation hub, paediatric treatment area, acute treatment area, and multiple triage rooms with their own accompanying waiting rooms.
The project will also deliver additional ambulance bays, X-ray and CT scanning spaces, and behavioural assessment rooms.
Private family consultation rooms are also included in the expansion.
The project is being delivered in two stages.
The first stage, construction of the new emergency department's is on track to be completed in late 2023 with the second stage delivering a new 16-bed short stay unit, expected to be completed in mid-2024.
The ministers said the project has helped create and sustain more than 100 local jobs during peak construction.
Ms Thomas said: "The new short stay unit will ensure that more locals can access the very best medical care sooner and closer to home and loved ones."
Mr Park said the expanded ED meant "more treatment spaces and world-class medical facilities" are on their way when an emergency strikes.
"This project has been made possible by a strong relationship between the NSW and Victorian governments as well as with Albury Wodonga Health, and we look forward to seeing the newly completed ED up and running early next year," he said.
Member for Northern Victoria Jaclyn Symes described Albury Wodonga Health as the biggest health service between Melbourne and Sydney.
"This project helps ensure it has the capacity and capability needed," she said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.