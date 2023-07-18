The Border Mail
Man to face court after alleged drink-drive Hume Highway smash at Albury

By Local News
Updated July 18 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 12:00pm
The scene of the crash on the Hume Highway on May 2.
A man will face a string of charges in Albury court on Wednesday following a crash on the Hume Highway in May.

