Man to face court after alleged drink-drive Hume Highway smash at Albury

A man will face a string of charges in Albury court on Wednesday following a crash on the Hume Highway in May.
Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the northbound lanes of the highway, north of the Borella Road bridge after the man's Hyundai crashed into the rear of a Toyota HiLux.
The front of the 42-year-old's Hyundai crumpled and the man had to be helped from the vehicle before being taken to hospital.
Blood tests were taken.
Police have charged the man with high-range drink driving, negligent driving and unlicensed driving.
A spokeswoman said the man would face Albury Local Court on Wednesday.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.