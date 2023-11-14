The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

North Albury sign former player Ben Fulford after he left in 2016

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated November 15 2023 - 10:24am, first published 10:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fulford will play for the Hoppers for the first time since 2016. Picture by Mark Jesser
Ben Fulford will play for the Hoppers for the first time since 2016. Picture by Mark Jesser

North Albury recruit Ben Fulford will tackle a challenge almost lost in modern sport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.