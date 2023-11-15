The company managing a Bright caravan park has defended its decision to transition a host of annual van sites to short term accommodation after coming under fire from long-term site holders.
Fees have also been increased 50 per cent in the past two years.
"The transition to short term accommodation is based on the uplift we expect the Bright region will see in their visitor economy, which is forecast to see around 30,000 new visitor nights per annum, a welcome boost to the local regional economy," an NRMA Parks and Resorts spokesperson said.
"Annual guests are able to stay up to 180 nights during their contract year on annual sites but cannot stay more than 59 nights consecutively. On average, annual sites at Bright are used for 31 nights per year.
"As part of annual fee increases, the fee structure for annual sites was brought in-line with other NRMA holiday parks.
"This updated fee structure for annual holiday sites at Bright now allows up to eight guests, this is an increase from two primary guests where further fees were payable per additional guest."
Nineteen new sites were offered to the 34 annual site holders, but concerns have been raised that they aren't big enough to accommodate their current setups.
"Some guests transitioning to a new annual site at the park will need to undertake modifications to make their caravans and annexes compliant for the state regulations of the new site," the spokesperson said.
"We hope to continue to welcome annual guests to the park and invited them to express their interest in relocating their caravans to other available sites within the park.
"We were pleased to be able to offer new sites to 19 of the 22 guests who expressed interest, and will update the three other guests if further sites become available.
"We understand this change is disappointing for our annual guests; and have offered an extended transition period, so guests can enjoy holidays at the site for another 12 months. Additionally, these guests have been offered a number of free nights at the park on powered caravan or camping sites and a 25 per cent discount for bookings on other sites at the Bright park until September 2026."
Disgruntled annual site holders have called on Alpine Shire Council to take back the management of the park and claimed NRMA Parks and Resorts had not maintained it to a high enough standard since taking charge 12 years ago.
"Since 2011, we have added five new cabins including one accessible cabin, a mini golf course, pool, bike wash stations that are used by not only guests but local mountain bike enthusiasts, eight ensuite blocks, and a camp kitchen, upgraded 12 cabins, and converted over 20 dirt sites to synthetic sites," an NRMA Parks and Resorts spokesperson said.
"We are continuing to create new and improved experiences for guests at the park."
