The Border Mail
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Enraged Albury woman couldn't find intended victim so she knocked on another door

By Albury Court
November 15 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An Albury sex worker threatened a stranger and his wife with a swinging hockey stick after randomly knocking on their front door.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.