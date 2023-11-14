YOUR SAY: Freedom often comes at a terrible price, the RSL reminds us

The members of the City of Albury RSL Sub-Branch sincerely thank the Albury community, Defence members and the volunteers that sold poppies or attended the Remembrance Day service in St Matthew's Church on Remembrance Day.
It continues to be our honour to provide the community with the opportunity to attend such services and to pay their respects to the over 102,000 men and women that gave their lives for the freedom that we enjoy today.
We will now start planning for Anzac Day 2024. Freedom is not free and often comes at a terrible price. Please come forward and volunteer and not leave it to others.
What is going on - we are in a downward spiral.
Critical thinking cancelled with the advent of Artificial Intelligence now controlled by a software programmer.
Australia being flooded with migration without any consideration to the development of infrastructure and services. More and more people now relying on food donations to survive due to the gouging undertaken by the multi-billion dollar profiteers in our major retailers to appease investors but blaming it on "external forces".
Wires, solar panels and wind farms strangling our prime agricultural land and waterways to fulfil a dream of saving the planet without a sustainable night time backup or even considering the nuclear option.
Interest rates strangling families in the hope, by the elite, that homes will have to be sold en masse to bring prices down, but what do they care, on their million dollar salaries and perks. Businesses going down the drain and causing unemployment ... but that's OK to keep inflation on hold. We need more poor to make the figures look good, and the list goes on.
When will this madness end?
