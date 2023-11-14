The Border Mail
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
YOUR SAY: Freedom often comes at a terrible price, the RSL reminds us

By Letters to the Editor
November 15 2023 - 10:30am
Sincere thanks to the community

The members of the City of Albury RSL Sub-Branch sincerely thank the Albury community, Defence members and the volunteers that sold poppies or attended the Remembrance Day service in St Matthew's Church on Remembrance Day.

