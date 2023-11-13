The Border Mail
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Chiltern's CFA brigade to celebrate 150th anniversary with nod to its history

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
November 14 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A fire that threatened to wipe out Chiltern 150 years ago led to the formation of the brigade protecting the town to this day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.