No matter where you sit on the political spectrum, it's hard to disagree with Indi MP Helen Haines' push for grant decisions by politicians to come under greater scrutiny.
The independent politician told parliament on Monday that "too often, funding goes where the need for votes is greatest - it's not fair, it's not right, it's terrible governance and the voters agree with me".
Dr Haines' comments came after an Australia Institute poll found four out of five respondents believed allocating public money for projects in marginal seats to win votes constituted corrupt conduct.
Many Border and North East voters will be familiar with the term "sports rorts", with Wodonga-based Senator Bridget McKenzie the face of the saga from her time as sports minister.
Beechworth Lawn Tennis Club challenged the legality of the former Coalition federal government's $100 million community sports grants program after it missed out on funding.
Senator McKenzie later resigned as sports minister after it emerged she had membership of two gun clubs that received grants, including the Wangaratta Clay Target Club.
Meanwhile, four years after then prime minister Scott Morrison made a commitment in the lead-up to the 2019 election, a final decision on whether the federal Labor government will stick with funding for an upgrade to the McKoy Street-Hume Freeway intersection is still unclear.
Almost $170 million has been allocated to the intersection, but the Victorian government, which oversees maintenance of the Hume Freeway, has indicated it believes another $190 million is needed, meaning it faces an uphill fight to retain its federal allocation.
On Monday, Dr Haines said the practice of funnelling government spending into advantageous electorates - generally ahead of an election - did not help either safe or marginal seats, with many promised projects left unfinished.
McKoy Street is a classic example.
Labor supporters, though, shouldn't be too quick to point the finger though as Centre for Public Integrity director Geoffrey Watson pointed out that pork barrelling was a feature of both major parties.
Dr Haines' pitch should be supported from voters of all persuasions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.