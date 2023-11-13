The Border Mail
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

EDITORIAL: Helen Haines' pitch should be supported from voters of all persuasions

Xavier Mardling
By Xavier Mardling
Updated November 14 2023 - 9:16am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

No matter where you sit on the political spectrum, it's hard to disagree with Indi MP Helen Haines' push for grant decisions by politicians to come under greater scrutiny.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Xavier Mardling

Xavier Mardling

Border Mail Editor

Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. He returned to The Border Mail as editor in 2023.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help