THE Victorian government says another $190 million, on top of $168 million previously earmarked by the federal government, is needed to upgrade the McKoy Street intersection with the Hume Freeway.
The revelation about the Wodonga crossing came during a Senate estimates session in Canberra on Monday May 22, 2023.
Greens senator Janet Rice quizzed infrastructure department Assistant Secretary Rob Bradley about the progress of the planned revamp which first received a Commonwealth commitment before the 2019 federal election.
Mr Bradley said the Victorian government had conducted a business case and it found the $168 million was substantially short of what it believed would be needed to build a flyover and links.
"That's a project where Victoria completed the business case and it was determined that there's a significant additional cost required above the Commonwealth's commitment of $168 million," Mr Bradley said.
"It's around an additional $190 million, in additional funding, that will be required to complete that project."
Senator Rice asked Mr Bradley if Victoria had contributed any money towards the project.
"Victoria hasn't made a budget commitment to that project," Mr Bradley replied.
Federal MP Helen Haines reflected on May 22 that no work had occurred at the intersection in four years and "it is a disgrace that we are now in this position".
She said the former Coalition federal government had not delivered on its promise and it was facing being slashed under its Labor successor.
"It is outrageous that despite previously announcing they would contribute funding, there is no Victorian government financial commitment to the upgrade of McKoy Street," Dr Haines said.
"I am sick and tired of state and federal governments arguing over key infrastructure projects.
"Thousands of people drive through this dangerous intersection every day and they deserve better than this from the major parties at both levels of government."
