The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

McKoy Street-Hume Freeway intersection upgrade costs outlined

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
May 23 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Hume Freeway intersection with McKoy Street which has been modified and seen a speed reduction to 80km/h on the interstate route instead of its standard 110km/h.
The Hume Freeway intersection with McKoy Street which has been modified and seen a speed reduction to 80km/h on the interstate route instead of its standard 110km/h.

THE Victorian government says another $190 million, on top of $168 million previously earmarked by the federal government, is needed to upgrade the McKoy Street intersection with the Hume Freeway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.