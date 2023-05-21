The Border Mail
Alexander Salmond charged with gun and burglary offences across Wodonga

By Wodonga Court
May 22 2023 - 4:00am
An image from video footage posted on social media.
Police hold concerns about two sawn-off guns after a man pictured holding the weapons was arrested following an alleged crime spree across Killara, Baranduda, Wodonga and Albury.

