Police hold concerns about two sawn-off guns after a man pictured holding the weapons was arrested following an alleged crime spree across Killara, Baranduda, Wodonga and Albury.
Alexander James Salmond, 18, was arrested on Wednesday morning last week.
Police searched his home and allegedly found four shotgun cartridges, imitation guns, and a photo on his phone showing him holding two shortened guns.
One of the weapons is a sawn-off shotgun.
A search on the property also uncovered power tools, cards and items allegedly stolen from Albury the previous night, and during other recent burglaries.
He had been wanted over a spate of vehicle break-ins in Killara on May 10, with cars on and near Davenport Street broken into.
One vehicle had a window smashed with $1000 in cash, clothes and sunglasses stolen at a cost of $2400.
Two vehicles had a tool kit, cash, and a tape measure stolen, with security images allegedly capturing Salmond and others attempting to break into other cars.
Footage was posted on a Facebook page, allegedly showing Salmond wearing distinctive clothes including red shoes.
A witness saw Salmond at Whitebox Rise hours later, holding a bar, and reported him saying "I could have used that last night in Killara".
The witness took a photo of Salmond due to his behaviour, and the image depicted him wearing similar clothing to CCTV footage taken by Killara residents.
Police seized clothes when they took the 18-year-old into custody.
The Wodonga court heard Salmond was also filmed driving a white Mazda CX-9 on May 5 following a car theft from the driveway of a Baranduda home.
He was allegedly filmed using a card from inside the vehicle to buy cigarettes a short time later, with McDonald's also bought on the stolen credit card.
The damaged car was recovered, covered in a substance in an apparent bid to remove fingerprints, but bikes, scooters and child car seats inside were missing.
Police are concerned Salmond has regular access to guns.
He allegedly attended Wodonga court on May 1 with three rounds of handgun ammunition in his possession, along with a pocket knife.
"This is extremely concerning for the safety of the community," Detective Senior Constable Ash Coysh told the court last week in opposing Salmond's bail application.
"He's extremely erratic and disrespectful.
"He doesn't seem to care about his offending and doesn't show any remorse about what's occurred."
Salmond was refused bail and will return next Tuesday.
