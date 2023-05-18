The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Leigh Williams to captain the Ovens and Murray against GV League

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated May 19 2023 - 10:08am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yarrawonga forward Leigh Williams was named the Ovens and Murray captain after Wednesday night's final training session at Birallee Park in Wodonga. Picture by James Wiltshire
Yarrawonga forward Leigh Williams was named the Ovens and Murray captain after Wednesday night's final training session at Birallee Park in Wodonga. Picture by James Wiltshire

Coming to play in the Ovens and Murray has turned out to be one of the best decisions Leigh Williams has ever made.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.