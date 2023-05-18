Lucas Conlan's omission from the interleague side a year ago lit a fire inside the Tigers defender.
Conlan was unlucky to miss out on the clash in Mooroopna but was one of the first names on coach Damian Sexton's team sheet for the rematch at Albury Sportsground.
The 22-year-old could not have made Sexton's decision to pick him any easier given his outstanding club form.
"It was pretty flattening," Conlan admitted.
"But I've used it as motivation for the rest of the year, used it to drive myself to play the best footy I can in preparation for this year.
"I feel like my game has got a lot better over the last 12 months and I put in the hard yards over the off-season."
Conlan has been named in Albury's best players in three of the four games he's played so far this season and kicked three goals in their dominant win away to Wangaratta Rovers on Saturday.
"Playing at Albury is really good," Conlan said.
"Moving here (from Griffith) with my brother (Jacob) made it a lot easier.
"We've got a really young side and that's made it easier to come here and fit in - plus the footy's very good too."
Conlan has relished the opportunity to train alongside the league's best and can't wait to run out on his home deck in O and M colours this afternoon.
"The intensity and the level of training has gone up another notch," he said.
"Brodie Filo has been unreal, the way he goes about it and using the ball well on both sides of his body.
"It's an honour to represent the league and my club, to showcase what we can do and show not just the GV League but other surrounding leagues how good the Ovens and Murray really is."
