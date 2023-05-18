Merger talks between Wahgunyah and Rutherglen have heightened.
While a possible merger has been mooted previously, the recent struggles by both senior sides has put the contentious issue back firmly on the radar.
The neighbouring clubs have both started the season 0-6 and look destined to remain on the bottom of the ladder for the remainder of the year.
The Lions went perilously close to folding last year and haven't been able to turnaround their fortunes so far this season.
The seniors have an average losing margin of more than 220 points, there are no juniors and the reserves were recently forced to forfeit against Yackandandah due to a lack of numbers.
Coach Paul Chapman and the club parted company last week with Chris Willis and Michael Kreun appointed co-coaches for the remainder of the season.
Wahgunyah president Darryl Hore said merger talks between the two clubs were nothing new.
"There have been merger talks between the two clubs for the past seven years," Hore said.
"But we are trying to put that on the backblocks for the time being.
"We have got more pressing issues at the minute.
"We had a change in coach last week which is tough to deal with for everybody involved.
"Yes a possible merger is an important issue and something down the track that probably has got to happen.
"But just at the minute we are concentrating on getting through the first nine rounds and reassessing where we are at after that."
The Border Mail believes that Wahgunyah and Rutherglen have held several merger discussions this year including as recently as last week.
Despite being president, Hore said he personally hadn't been part of any merger talks with Rutherglen.
"I'm not sure if there was a meeting last week or not because I'm not part of the discussions," Hore said.
"There are other members of the committee involved in that.
"As president I'm focussing on getting the club through this year and quite honestly getting prepared for next year.
"Between the two clubs, they have both got their struggles at the minute.
"But as a committee we have got to look at this year and get prepared for next year.
"We have to do that, that's our role."
ALSO IN SPORT
Hore revealed that there had been no contact from Corowa-Rutherglen about a possible merger.
"Their members voted to reform in the Ovens and Murray so their hands are tied in what they can do," Hore said.
"I hope they achieve it because the whole area goes well when the Ovens and Murray is thriving.
"History shows that when Corowa-Rutherglen is up and about.
"So Corowa-Rutherglen's focus is reforming for 2024."
Hore hoped the recent forfeit of the reserves would be a one off.
"The forfeit was based around injuries," he said.
"It hurts us on the gate and opposition clubs as well when it happens.
"So we certainly will be trying to avoid it happening again."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.