The Ovens and Murray has finalised its football and netball teams for Saturday's matches against Goulburn Valley at the Albury Sportsground.
SENIORS
OVENS AND MURRAY
B: Samuel Jewell (Wodonga), Julian Hayes (North Albury), Jessy Wilson (Albury)
HB: Hamish Gilmore (Albury), Lucas Conlan (Albury), Charlie Morrison (Wodonga)
C: Brodie Filo (Rovers), Jim Grills (Albury), Jack Gerrish (Rovers)
HF: Brody Ricardi (Myrtleford), Matt Casey (Yarrawonga), Bailey Frauenfelder (Yarrawonga)
F: Ryan Bruce (Yarrawonga), Leigh Williams (Yarrawonga), Jake O'Brien (Lavington)
R: Jack Driscoll (Lavington), Dylan Stone (Rovers), Cody Schutt (Rovers)
I: Josh Mathey (Wodonga), Billy Glanville (Lavington), Riley Bice (Albury), Ewan Mackinlay (Lavington)
Emerg: Brad St John (Raiders), Jason Burke (Raiders)
GOULBURN VALLEY
From - Aiden Mills (Echuca), Riley Smith (Echuca), Will Monohan (Echuca), Jack Evans (Echuca), Jett Trotter (Euroa), Lachie Hill (Euroa), Kaine Herbert (Kyabram), Ben Christopher (Mansfield), Frazer Dale (Mansfield), Lachie Murphy-Dale (Mansfield), Chris Nield (Mooroopna), Dom Gugliotti (Mooroopna), Rory Huggard (Mooroopna), Ben Rigoni (Seymour), Jack O'Sullivan (Seymour), Riley Mason (Seymour), Bryce Stephenson (Shepp Bears), Zach Banch (Shepp Swans), Jayden Magro (Shepp United), Kyle Clarke (Shepp United), Ethan Penrith (Tatura), Harley McCarthy Tatura)
18 AND UNDER
OVENS AND MURRAY
B: Charlie Ross (Wangaratta), Charles Ledger (Rovers), Justin Lewis (Rovers)
HB: Fraser Bennett (Albury), Harvey Cribbes (Raiders), Charley Holland-Dean (Wangarat
C: Archer Scammell (Raiders), Finn Osborne (Rovers), Hunter Frauenfelder (Yarrawonga)
HF: Oscar Lyons (Lavington), Ashton McPherson (Myrtleford), Xavier Russell (Lavington)
F: Ty Quade (Albury), Corby Robertson (Lavington), Judd Schubert (Rovers)
R: Daniel Finnimore (Wodonga), Nelson Bowey (Raiders), Ned Twycross (Raiders)
INT: James Webb (North Albury), Patrick Lavis (Lavington), Riley Allan (Rovers), Zac Whitsed (Raiders)
EMERG: Will Ashton (Rovers), Hugh Canning (Wangaratta)
GOULBURN VALLEY
From - Solomen Fleming (Echuca), Noah Langborne (Echuca), Makai Cronin (Echuca), Sam Edgar (Echuca), Ryan Hill (Euroa) , Will Creevey (Euroa), Nic Jephson (Kyabram), Bohden Learmonth (Kyabram), Lachie Pentony (Mansfield), Max Mahoney (Mansfield), Xavier Chandler (Mooroopna), Toby Williams (Mooroopna), Ben Woods (Mooroopna), Lewis Lubeck (Seymour) , Charlie Mellington (Shepp Bears), Ned Byrne (Shepp Bears), Zac Metcalf (Shepp Bears), Zayden Leocata (Shepp Bears), Mitch Grumley (Shepp Swans), Mason Reeves (Shepp Swans), Declan Newbound (Shepp United), Sam Lewis (Shepp United)
OVENS AND MURRAY
Maddy Allan (Yarrawonga)
Emily Browne (North Albury)
Saige Broz (Myrtleford)
Georgia Clark (Wangaratta)
Ellie Cooper (Wangaratta)
Hannah Grady (Wangaratta)
Sophie Hanrahan (Myrtleford)
Olivia La Spina (Myrtleford)
Issy Newton (Wangaratta)
Emily Stewart (Raiders)
Hannah Symes (Yarrawonga)
GOULBURN VALLEY
Sarah Szczykulski (Seymour)
Sheridan Townrow (Echuca)
Teal Hocking (Rochester)
Ella Sidebottom (Shepparton)
Hollie Reid (Kyabram)
Asha Gray (Mooroopna)
Molly Kennedy (Tatura)
Sophie Garner (Shepparton Swans)
Caitlin McLachlan (Mooroopna)
Jasmine Fraser (Tatura)
OVENS AND MURRAY
Indie Conway (Raiders)
Alannah Foley (Wodonga)
Ava Koschitzke (Raiders)
Mia Lavis (Raiders)
Aleira McCowan (Albury)
Kijana McCowan (Albury)
Lily McKimmie (Wodonga)
Maggie McGrath (Raiders)
Eliza Mooney (Raiders)
GOULBURN VALLEY
Ella Morgan (Shepp Swans)
Sienna Burke (Mooroopna)
Makayla Finn (Shepp Bears)
Ruby Higgins Shepp Bears)
Harriet Gall (Shepp Swans)
Mackenzie O'Dwyer (Shepp Bears)
Janaya Petite Shepp (United)
Mackenzie Clarke (Mooroopna)
Keely O'Dwyer (Shepp Bears)
Zoey Monteleone (Shepp (Bears)
Ruby Trimble (Seymour)
Montana Burke (Shepp Bears)
Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. He returned to The Border Mail as editor in 2023.
