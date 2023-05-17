It's arguably the toughest gig in country Victoria football right at this minute - coaching Wahgunyah.
With an average losing margin of more than 220-points since the start of last season, times have never been tougher on field at the Lions den.
But that hasn't deterred experienced campaigner Chris Willis from putting his hand up to coach the Lions.
Willis was appointed co-coach of the Lions last week alongside Michael Kreun after the club parted company with its previous coach Brett Chapman.
"You can't sugarcoat the club's position at the moment and it is obviously struggling," Willis said.
"I don't want to sound harsh but that's the reality.
"But it's not all doom and gloom and there is a great bunch of people involved with the club.
"There is some young talent at the club that are keen and want to learn and now it's up to Michael and I to steer them in the right direction.
"It's hard, knowing that you are going to cop a flogging every Saturday.
"People may find this hard to believe but it's still enjoyable.
"There is potential amongst the playing group to improve, it's a really family oriented club which is led by a strong committee.
"Unfortunately there are no juniors at the moment which history says will be challenging to overcome down the track.
"The club is trying to get juniors back and the netball is strong, which is a positive."
Willis joined Wahgunyah this year after previous stints at North Albury, Culcairn, North Wagga and MCUE.
He played reserves for Henty last season before arriving at the den.
Willis said there was no quick fix to the Lions' woes.
"The quick fix is to recruit ten good players but you are not going to be able to do that at this stage of the season," he said.
"So it's going to be a lot more work than that and be a rebuild.
"There is some talent on the list and there's definitely some light at the end of the tunnel."
Willis admitted that he never thought in his wildest dreams that he would end up coaching again.
"I just joined the club to help out and all of a sudden I found myself rucking," he said.
"I was helping Chappy (Chapman) out with a bit of coaching and a bit of general leadership on the field.
"Now Mooka (Kreun) and I will be sharing the training and game day stuff.
"I'm just trying to use some of my 20 years experience.
"I'm 40 now, so my best football is behind me but I just try to be competitive in the ruck.
"Being a big bloke, I should be able to play a bit longer and most sides are lacking a ruckman I guess.
"With Dean Druce going down injured, we have been down another big bloke for the past month.
"We were sharing the big bloke duties but I've been forced to step up and assume that role by myself."
