The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Shed gutted by fire at rural property in Rutherglen

By Blair Thomson
Updated May 19 2023 - 2:18pm, first published 1:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A shed has been gutted in an early morning fire at Rutherglen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.