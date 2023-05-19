Shed gutted by fire at rural property in Rutherglen

A shed has been gutted in an early morning fire at Rutherglen.
Emergency crews were called to a property on the corner of the Chiltern Valley Road and Research Station Lane about 7.10am on Friday.
CFA Assistant Chief Fire Officer Brett Myers said the shed was fully alight when firefighters arrived.
"Firefighters utilised breathing apparatus and fire hoses to extinguish the fire," he said.
"The cause of the fire has not been determined.
"Victoria Police and fire investigators will undertake a joint investigation to ascertain what's caused the fire.
"Fortunately nobody has been injured and nobody is unaccounted for."
Assistant Chief Fire Officer Myers said it took firefighters 30 minutes to contain the blaze.
Crews, including firefighters from the Rutherglen, Chiltern, Cornishstown, Springhurst and Wahgunyah brigades, remained on scene after the fire was contained to ensure it was fully extinguished.
