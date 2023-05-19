Small rural towns stretched for volunteer firefighting numbers: RFS

Changing demographics are stretching firefighting resources in smaller regional communities, according to a NSW RFS boss.
Inspector John Russell said the fire service had about 2900 volunteers across 63 brigades in the Southern Border District.
While larger towns often had many RFS supporters, Inspector Russell said smaller and more remote communities were struggling for numbers.
"We're looking to engage and encourage our communities to volunteer if they've got the time and availability to do so," he said.
"Our NSW rural fire brigades rely on that input from their communities to provide personnel to engage and be there for those communities.
"Some of our remote brigades have got okay membership, but in other areas they do struggle.
"We do see the change of farm ownership, families not staying on the farm and people moving away changing the dynamics of the personnel available."
Inspector Russell said Boree Creek had very low membership, with pamphlets recently delivered in the town in a recruitment bid.
"Our volunteers do an amazing job, they're incredible," he said.
"We don't don't survive without our volunteers and we want to support them.
"The more people we can get involved at every level across the district, the easier it becomes."
Inspector Russell said volunteers didn't have to be firefighters with roles in cooking, operating communications systems, and in business administration.
All brigades need a president, treasurer and secretary.
People can join a youth program from the age of 12 and can become firefighters at 16 with permission from parents or guardians.
"We do encourage people to get involved," Inspector Russell said.
"The RFS is happily open to having new volunteers.
"While firefighting is our main business, we have other areas where we need support.
"Age and capacity shouldn't be a barrier to being part of our organisation."
