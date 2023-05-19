The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Small rural towns stretched for volunteer firefighting numbers: RFS

By Blair Thomson
May 19 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A NSW Rural Fire Service crew tackling a fire on the side of the Hume Highway at Albury on January 10. The fire was sparked by a train.
A NSW Rural Fire Service crew tackling a fire on the side of the Hume Highway at Albury on January 10. The fire was sparked by a train.

Changing demographics are stretching firefighting resources in smaller regional communities, according to a NSW RFS boss.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.