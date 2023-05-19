The Border Mail
Central Albury commercial building sells for $965,000 at auction

By Beau Greenway
Updated May 19 2023 - 2:41pm, first published 1:45pm
A 305-square metre commercial building on Swift and Macauley Street was sold at auction for $965,000 by Stean Nicholls Real Estate on May 19. Picture by Stean Nicholls Real Estate
A 305-square metre commercial building on Swift and Macauley Street was sold at auction for $965,000 by Stean Nicholls Real Estate on May 19. Picture by Stean Nicholls Real Estate

A commercial building in central Albury sold for almost $1 million at auction on May 19 after strong bidding from three parties.

