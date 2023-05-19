A commercial building in central Albury sold for almost $1 million at auction on May 19 after strong bidding from three parties.
The 305-square metre property on the corner of Swift and Macauley streets, leased by All Glass Albury Wodonga, fetched $965,000.
An ambitious opening offer of $600,000 was quickly upped by a vendor bid of $850,000, placed by Stean Nicholls Real Estate auctioneer Jack Stean.
It kick-started the auction as the price rose to $870,000 after a pair of $10,000 bids and crept up to $885,000, before a $15,000 increase took it to $900,000.
The two parties continued to exchange $5000 offers as the property reached $930,000 and was on the market at $950,000.
After a break, a third party entered the auction and four more bids were received, before it was sold for $965,000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.