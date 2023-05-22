Riley Bice is getting ready to take the plunge and test himself at a higher level.
Bice played three games in the VFL last year for GWS, having represented the Giants in the NEAFL after two season with the Murray Bushrangers.
He's already played 71 games of senior Ovens and Murray football at the age of 22 and looks likely to expand his horizons beyond the Sportsground at the end of 2023.
"I think about it every year but it's a pretty hard place to leave," Bice said.
"They're awesome here at Albury.
"There have a been a lot of opportunities and I probably need to bite the bullet and just do it.
"I've said to myself 'I'll do it next year, I'll do it next year' but hopefully, at the end of this year...
"I'm focused on this year though, hopefully win a flag and we'll go from there."
Bice kicked two crucial goals on Saturday just as the game seemed to be slipping away from the Ovens and Murray.
The home side trailed by 15 points early in the fourth quarter, having led by 34 at one stage, before Bice went back-to-back to swing the momentum their way.
"I think I just got lucky and got on the end of a few," he smiled.
"The boys did all the hard work and I just clunked a few.
"It's awesome when that happens... I don't know what else to say!
"That's what you play footy for.
"We knew it was going to be tough, they're a good league and it was very close in the end.
"Our intensity dropped after quarter-time, we took our foot off the throat and they were always going to come back.
"It's good, playing with the best from your league that you normally verse.
"You try to get their respect and they earn your respect so it's really good.
"Everyone's buy-in was awesome, we stayed together on Friday night and did some bonding so it was definitely team-orientated."
Bice, who used to double up playing juniors for Murray Magpies and St Pats, is now fully invested in helping deliver Albury's first premiership for five years.
"I'm loving it here and we're playing some good footy," he said.
"The older blokes like (coaches) Anthony Miles and Shaun Daly have played a lot of footy at a good level and it's a good deck to come to every Tuesday, Thursday and every second Saturday.
"We have a very young list and I think that's pretty exciting.
"We've only got a few older blokes but they're doing a really good job at bringing us younger blokes through.
"I want to win but that mateship, coming here to be around your best mates, that's a big motivator as well."
Albury, sitting third on the ladder with a 3-1 record, host rock-bottom Wodonga Raiders on Saturday when the Ovens and Murray returns.
