Riley Bice and Jacob Conlan return from state competition

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated July 15 2022 - 7:21am, first published 4:25am
JUGGLING COMMITMENTS: Albury's Riley Bice has been superb, representing the league, but he's also played GWS reserves. Picture: ASH SMITH

Riley Bice is looking to unveil what he learnt off Riverina products, including an Albury Tiger, in last week's game for GWS reserves.

