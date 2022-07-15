Riley Bice is looking to unveil what he learnt off Riverina products, including an Albury Tiger, in last week's game for GWS reserves.
The 21-year-old joined Tigers' team-mate Jacob Conlan in the side which toppled home club Williamstown by 18 points in the VFL.
Both players kicked a goal apiece, playing up forward.
"The pace, it was obviously a lot quicker, and the physicality, it was more physical," Bice replied when quizzed on the biggest difference between a top-level Ovens and Murray League clash and the state competition.
And Rice certainly feels his play is good enough for the higher level.
"Yeah, definitely, it was a really good experience and you always come back better for it," he revealed.
"You learn so much, especially with some of the AFL-listed players, watching what they do, all the little things they do.
"Jacob Hopper played, Jake Riccardi, Zach Sproule (Albury premiership player) and there were a few others."
Bice and Conlan were among a host of rising Tigers who were considering a move to South Australia over the last off-season to improve their play and Bice was asked if that was still on his mind, particularly after the weekend's game.
"Yeah, that's something I could look into," he said.
But the classy half-forward's immediate goal is toppling Myrtleford on Saturday.
Bice and Conlan both return after missing the win over North Albury last week.
The visitors will be long outsiders against the Tigers, but they don't need any motivation after the Saints posted their finest win of the season with a 19-point upset on April 30.
"They beat us in the middle, their pressure compared to us was a lot better, they were on and we were off," Bice admitted.
The Saints of two and a half months ago though is a long way from the current patched-up outfit.
The club already had enough injuries heading into last week, but another four players are out in Ryan Griffen (knee), Dawson Simpson (knee), Liam Byrne (hamstring) and Ryan Crisp (cut head).
Given the Saints will also start underdogs against another two top five sides after the Tigers, it must be tempting to rest whoever needs it, prior to the easier draw, starting against Wodonga on August 13.
Myrtleford is fifth with a two-game break over an ever-improving Lavington Panthers' outfit.
