The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Ovens and Murray and the Goulburn Valley fought out great games in the netball and football

James Wiltshire
By James Wiltshire
Updated May 22 2023 - 10:03am, first published 9:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Wiltshire

James Wiltshire

Photographer

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.