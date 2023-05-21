The Border Mail was out at Howlong to photograph the netball and football on Saturday, May 20, as the Spiders took on CDHBU in the Hume League. On Sunday, May 21, we captured the Hotspurs and Albury United in the women's soccer and Cobram playing Melrose in the men's. However Saturday's interleague football between Ovens and Murray and Goulburn Valley was a standout as the lead went backwards and forward. One of the highlights was Albury defender, Lucas Conlan kicking a goal to put O&amp;M back in front. It was a thrilling game by both teams and let's hope for an equally enthralling game next year. Remember that all photos can be purchased from The Border Mail office in Wodonga.