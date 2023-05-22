Man charged with serious driving offences after Thurgoona crash

A driver is facing a string of charges following a crash at Thurgoona at the weekend, with police alleging the man's car crossed double lines before the incident.
Emergency crews were called to the Riverina Highway about 6pm on Saturday.
It's alleged the man's utility crossed double lines near Koowong Lane and struck the oncoming vehicle with four occupants.
A 16-year-old girl was taken to Albury hospital in a critical condition, and the critically injured 20-year-old woman was flown to The Alfred in Melbourne.
Police established a crime scene.
The matter is being investigated by specialist officers from the Crash Investigation Unit.
The 45-year-old driver was taken to Albury hospital with minor injuries and was later arrested at the Albury Police Station.
He faces three charges of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, three counts of negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, causing bodily harm by misconduct in charge of a motor vehicle, and failure to keep left of dividing lines.
"He has been granted conditional bail to appear at Albury Local Court on Wednesday 14 June 2023," police said in a statement on Monday.
"The man's drivers' licence has been suspended."
Alcohol containers were visible at the scene following the crash, but it's unclear if the driver was over the limit at the time.
Police continue to investigate the matter.
