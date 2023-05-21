The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Two critically injured in crash on Riverina Highway at Thurgoona

By Blair Thomson
Updated May 21 2023 - 11:23am, first published 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two critically injured in crash on Riverina Highway at Thurgoona
Two critically injured in crash on Riverina Highway at Thurgoona

A woman and a teenager have been critically injured in a two-car crash east of Albury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.