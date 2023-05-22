The Albanese government has allocated more than $100 million in the federal budget for the Murray-Darling Basin Plan review, as it is legislatively required to do. This review needs to be conducted before any further water recovery is considered. There are major flaws in the Basin Plan, including the fact that if we proceed as originally proposed well over a decade ago, we will end up with massive amounts of environmental water stored in dams, but unable to be delivered downstream without causing more floods. We do not want a repeat of last year's flooding devastation, but that is the risk from storing too much water, because when we get excessive rains the dams overflow.

