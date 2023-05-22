The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Poor state of Indigo's Distillery Road not a good look

By Letters to the Editor
May 22 2023 - 10:30am
Road maintenance in Indigo Shire has been called out by one reader. Picture by James Wiltshire
State of road is not a good look

Ratepayers in ruraI shires have for years been aware that if a road was resealed or repaired to a high standard, it probably went past a councillor's house.

