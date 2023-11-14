Border AFLW star Zarlie Goldsworthy has stamped her name in Greater Western Sydney's history books after claiming the club's Gabrielle Trainor Medal.
The 18-year-old Giant finished the count with 119 votes, polling in every round this season to take home the award for the first time.
She received a club-high maximum of 24 votes in round eight after becoming the youngest AFLW player to kick five goals in a game, also racking up 24 disposals and 12 tackles in the star performance.
Four-time club champion and Holbrook export Alyce Parker led the count for the first six rounds, before her season was cut short due to an ankle injury.
Parker finished runner-up with 77 votes.
Goldsworthy also took home the club's Rising Star Award, Members Choice Award, Leading Goal Kicker and Jacinda Barclay Fearless Award in what was a standout season for the former Lavington and Murray Bushrangers' star.
"This is such a well-deserved honour for Zarlie after a stunning season, it's incredible to think she's still only 18-years-old and in just her second season of AFLW," Giants' head coach Cam Bernasconi said.
"She's a competitive and ambitious individual and she came into this season wanting to improve her game, play more midfield time, and impact the team's performances.
"She did all of that and more and I loved her want to compete at every single moment and with every challenge the coaching staff threw at her.
"Zarlie is a homegrown talent who will be a Giant for years to come and I can't wait to see her career continue to flourish in orange and charcoal.
"I also want to recognise Alyce's second-place finish and another fantastic season that was only cut short through injury."
After a slow start, the Giants landed two wins to finish the season 16th on the ladder.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.