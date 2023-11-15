The Border Mail
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Education system 'compliance and red tape' led Alex Rance to shut Wangaratta academy

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated November 15 2023 - 8:09pm, first published 7:00pm
The Academy students in Wangaratta were upset to find out the football-focused school wouldn't go ahead beyond 2023. Picture by Mark Jesser
Richmond premiership defender Alex Rance has revealed his inexperience with the education system was the key reason for shutting down his North East, football-focused school.

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

